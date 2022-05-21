1,300-pound disco ball ready to shine at Lincoln Center Plaza

It was the early afternoon, but “Saturday Night Fever” filled the air.

Passersby outside Lincoln Center Saturday couldn’t help but be mesmerized by a 1,300-pound disco ball that will be front and center when its famous plaza is temporarily transformed into what is being dubbed the city’s “largest outdoor dance floor.”

The disco ball, which measures 10 feet in diameter, will be showcased from June 1 to Aug. 14 at “The Oasis on Josie Robertson Plaza.”

A giant disco ball was set up at Lincoln Center on May 21, 2022. Robert Miller

The 1,300-pound disco ball will be featured at “The Oasis on Josie Robertson Plaza” starting next month. Robert Miller

Nick DeLeo, 56, said he would definitely come back when the dance floor is finished being set up. Griffin Kelly/N.Y.Post

The plaza is being called the city’s “largest outdoor dance floor.” Robert Miller

“I’ll absolutely be back here when it’s all set up,” said Nick DeLio, 56. “I wouldn’t call myself a dancer, but I want to be a part of it. It’s gonna be awesome when they hit it with the lights — probably illuminate the whole place.”

Grethe Winther, 78, of Washington, DC, was on her way to the Metropolitan Opera House when she just had to pause to photograph the giant disco ball.

“It’s good they’re putting something up so many people can enjoy,” she said.