A 13-year-old girl is clinging to life after she was struck by a box truck in Brooklyn early Thursday, cops said.

The teen was struck at Coney Island Avenue and Avenue J in Midwood around 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

The truck driver stayed at the scene, cops said.

No further details have been released about the circumstances that led to the incident.

Police have not said whether the driver will face charges.