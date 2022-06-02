13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot Westhampton school

A 13-year-old Long Island boy was arrested Thursday after threatening to carry out a shooting at Westhampton Beach Middle School, authorities said.

The teen was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. after making the violent threats to students and school officials, Westhampton Beach Police said in a press release.

The unidentified student said he planned to “shoot the school” due to his frustration with other students who were picking on him, police said.

The teen also referenced last week’s Uvalde, Texas massacre that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead, according to police.

He had allegedly told classmates and staff members Thursday morning that violence “was the only way to solve the problem” of being bullied by his peers, police said.

The teen was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment and would likely be tried in family court, according to authorities.

The arrest comes after several students across the country have been busted for planning copycat attacks in the wake of the Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. High school students in Queens and Long Island were among those arrested.