13-year-old among trio busted in fatal Queens attack

A 13-year-old boy was among three teens charged in a fatal attack on a man in Queens, cops said Friday.

The trio, which also included a 15- and 17-year-old, is accused of being involved in a gang beatdown of two men during an argument just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lefferts and Rockaway boulevards in South Ozone Park, according to cops.

A member of the group attacking the pair pulled out a knife and stabbed 20-year-old Justin Shaw in the chest, cops said.

Shaw was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved.

The other 20-year-old man who was attacked was also taken to the hospital with a stab wound on his right leg. He was expected to recover.

The teen suspects were taken into custody shortly after and charged with assault and gang assault, cops said. They were not identified because of their ages.

Two people were stabbed, one fatally, Wednesday on Rockaway Boulevard near Lefferts Boulevard in Queens. Peter Gerber

The oldest teen was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

It was unclear if cops are seeking anyone else in connection with Shaw’s death or if any of the teens arrested will face homicide charges.

Cops said Friday they were unsure what sparked the fatal incident.