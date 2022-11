A sore loser stabbed a 12-year-old boy in the chest enraged that the kid was beating him in a basketball game at a Bronx park on Saturday, cops said.

The 12-year old was up in a basketball game at the Marble Hill playground around 3:30 p.m. when his opponent slashed the boy in the chest with an unknown object, according to police.

The 12-year old was transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where he was in stable condition as of Saturday night, police said.

No arrests have been made.