12-year-old boy shot inside lobby of NYC apartment building

A 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night, police said.

The preteen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder around 9:20 p.m. inside 325 Bristol St. in Brownsville, the NYPD said.

Police said it’s unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. The youngster was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.





Police are spotted at the scene where a teen was shot inside an apartment on Jan 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Wayne Carrington

Saiquan Burgess, the victim’s 25-year-old cousin, told The Post his younger relative was hanging out with several other kids in the lobby before the shooting.

Burgess was upstairs in his apartment when the gunshots rang out.

“When I came downstairs to ask him if he was OK, he said ‘(cousin) I got shot,’” Burgess said. “Then he looked at me and put his head down.”

Police do not know if the shooting was intentional or accidental inside the Brooklyn apartment on Jan. 31, 2023.

Two police officers are spotted in the apartment building where the teen was shot on Jan. 31, 2023.



Advertisement

The other youngsters in the lobby fled by the time Burgess made it downstairs, he said.

Sources said the 12-year-old has been unable to provide any information about the shooting so far.

One gun and a caliber casing were recovered at the scene, police and law enforcement sources said.