12-year-old boy fatally shot while sitting in parked minivan in Brooklyn

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head while he was sitting in a parked minivan with his mother in Brooklyn on Thursday night, police sources said.

A second woman, 20, was also inside the vehicle with the duo when gunfire erupted on East 56 Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just after 7:45 p.m., sources said.

The boy was struck in the chest and head and transported to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.

The 20-year-old was also wounded. She was struck in the right cheek and the upper left leg and was transported to Kings County hospital and is expected to survive, sources said.

Sources said the youngster was not the intended target. It was unclear if either his mom or the 20-year-old woman were.

At least 11 rounds were fired, sources said, and ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene.

Police officers are seen at the scene of a double shooting at E 56 st. and Linden Blvd. in Brooklyn, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Robert Mecea

There is no confirmation if the mother or the other women were the intended targets. Robert Mecea

Five suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti sedan with a Connecticut license plate, sources said. Another black sedan also sped away eastbound on Linden Boulevard.