11-year-old girl killed by driver who jumped curb in Queens

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Queens when an out-of-control vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into her and another pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly collision happened in front of 13-28 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway around 4:15 p.m., when a 35-year-old driver lost control of her car and drove onto a sidewalk lined with several beauty shops, a restaurant and a car wash, according to police.

The girl was pinned between the car wash and the woman’s vehicle and died at the scene, sources said.

Police said a 35-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk. Peter Gerber

Police investigate the scene of a deadly crash in Far Rockaway on Feb. 9, 2022. Peter Gerber

The fatal collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2022. Peter Gerber

A 32-year-old woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was expected to survive her injuries, according to sources, who said the woman and the girl were not together.

No charges had been filed against the driver, who stayed on the scene, the NYPD said.