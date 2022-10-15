1 shot, 2 others stabbed in night of mayhem across NYC

One person was shot in Queens and two people were stabbed in Manhattan in separate incidents overnight, police said.

A man was shot in the right thigh and left hand on 12th Street and 40th Avenue in Long Island City around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said. The victim, 40, was taken to Mount Sinai Queens hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. There are no arrests and police do not know what sparked the shooting. The suspect, a man wearing a blue jacket, ran off, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., an individual was stabbed in the Delancey Street/Essex Street subway station on the Lower East Side, according to cops at the scene.

The NYPD did not immediately release details of the incident.

A man was stabbed near 1170 Broadway at 4:20 a.m.. Seth Gottfried

NYPD did not immediately release details of the subway incident. Seth Gottfried

At around 3:50 a.m., an unidentified man was stabbed in his left forearm outside 1170 Broadway, near West 28th Street by a man wearing a yellow bubble jacket, cops said. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There are no arrests.