At least one person was killed and multiple passengers injured when a double-decker bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, according to the New Jersey State Police.

At least 20 people were injured, some seriously, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

The ramp and outer roadway were closed while police investigated, officials said.

This is a developing story