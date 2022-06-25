1 killed, 4 injured after car slams into pedestrians in NYC

One person was killed and four others were injured after a car slammed into them in Brooklyn Saturday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Ralph Avenue and MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 7:15 p.m., according to police and fire officials.

One person was killed and four were injured by a car in Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

One person is in critical condition while two others are being treated for serious injuries but are expected to survive, the FDNY said. A fifth victim suffered minor injuries.

A suspect was in police custody, according to the NYPD.

It was unclear what led to the collision.