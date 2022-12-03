1 killed, 1 arrested after car slams into disabled truck in NYC

A 28-year-old man was killed when the car he was riding in slammed into a disabled tractor trailer overnight on the Van Wyck Expressway, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI.

The deadly crash took place on the Queens highway just south of Jewel Avenue in Kew Gardens at around 11 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the 28-year-old in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Honda Accord, “unconscious and unresponsive, with body trauma.”

EMS pronounced the 28-year-old dead at the scene and transported the 31-year-old driver to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, “with complaints of pain,” cops said.

The 31-year-old driver was subsequently arrested after the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad determined the Honda Accord had been traveling in the right lane of the northbound Van Wyck, when the operator swerved to the right shoulder and rear-ended the disabled 1999 Western Star tractor trailer.

Luis Angamarca, of Queens, was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content .08 of 1%, police said.

The 42-year-old male truck driver was also taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification, the NYPD said.