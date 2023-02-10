1 dead, 3 others injured in Bronx shooting

A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx Friday, cops said.

The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave., according to cops.

A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said.

Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops.





One person died in a Bronx shooting Friday.





Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.

It was unclear what sparked the gun violence, and it was unclear if the shooting was in a building or outside.