Zoom releases fix for Mac bug that keeps mics active after calls

Zoom has rolled out an update for its Mac app to fix a bug that could potentially cause privacy issues for users. As noticed by 9to5Mac, a company representative has responded to a post on the Zoom community forums made by a user who noticed that their mic indicator was on even when they were not in a meeting — they simply had their Zoom client open at the time. Upon accessing Control Center, they discovered that Zoom was accessing their microphone.

The original poster wasn’t the only one who aired their complaint on the forum, and a lot of commenters said they had noticed the same thing. In the company’s response, the representative said Zoom for Mac version 5.9.3 solves an issue wherein “the orange indicator light [could] continue to appear after having left a meeting, call or webinar.” The rep is advising users to update their app to patch the bug and to switch on automatic updates to get future releases as soon as they’re out.

Zoom has had some serious privacy issues in the past, including telling users that their meetings were protected with end-to-end encryption since 2016. In reality, it only started rolling out the feature in 2020, and the company had to settle with the FTC over its privacy practices. In 2021, it also agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the video chat giant of violating privacy and allowing trolls to drop into people’s chats in a practice called “zoombombing.”