Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s final trailer has open skies and lots of drama

At T-minus one day less than a month until Tears of the Kingdom launches, Nintendo has released a final trailer for Breath of the Wild’s potentially life-ruining sequel.

The three-minute trailer featured sweeping vistas of Hyrule, some new friendly faces, and one very old not-so-friendly face. It looks like Link will have some friends to help him along the way, like he did in Breath of the Wild, which is neat because exploring all of Hyrule alone can get pretty boring. It also looks like my girl Riju is back and all grown up, along with Prince Sidon, so I am very excited to see my old friends again.

During the last presentation on TotK, I was a bit bummed that we didn’t get any story beats. There were so many questions surrounding Link’s gnarly arm, what’s going on with Zelda, and in what capacity rehydrated Gannon will make his triumphant (and luscious) appearance. I’m glad Nintendo is finally sharing some details on what’s going to happen in Tears of the Kingdom. (I’ll give you a hint, we’re gonna be rescuing a princess.)