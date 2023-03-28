Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans want to make a meat arrow

Zelda fans got to see 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday. The game, which introduces even more immersive sim elements than Breath of the Wild, will allow players to fuse items together to make new ones. Given the number of items in the game, the potential combinations seem almost endless — but one stands heads and shoulders above all other possibilities. Fans online are clamoring for the “meat arrow,” a hypothetical arrow imbued with raw meat.

In the video, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma showed off Link’s new Fuse ability, which allows him to combine two items into something new with unique abilities derived from the characteristics of the items in question. He demonstrated the feature by combining various items with an arrow — for instance, fusing White Chuchu Jelly into an arrow turns it into an ice arrow. As Aonuma scrolled through the menu to show the fusing options, he passed over a piece of raw meat.

The moment had fans on edge. It was almost as if Aonuma was teasing us with the tantalizing prospect of combining a big hunk of raw meat and an arrow. Now, Twitter is full of fans begging to see the meat arrow, or saying that the first thing they want to make when they play Tears of the Kingdom is a meat arrow. “I’m gonna fuse a meat arrow in Tears of the Kingdom, and NOBODY CAN STOP ME!” one person said. Another fan suggested that they want to eat it, saying, “Meat arrow right into my mouth.”

We don’t yet know what a meat arrow would do, but fans are speculating on its possible powers. Some have suggested Link could feed animals or other characters with it, or use it to lure animals. However, we truly don’t know what Nintendo’s cooking. All I can hope for at this point is that we get some smart player who beats Ganon only with meat arrows.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and its elusive meat arrow, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on May 12.