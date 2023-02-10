Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo support guide, confirmed rewards

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has confirmed support for amiibo, including the launch of a new version of Link for amiibo collectors to grab.

As of this writing, only a bit of amiibo functionality has been announced. For sure, we know that if you scan specific amiibo, you get a specialized glider. The four amiibo with announced functionality are “Link (Rider),” “Zelda and Loftwing,” “Link – Majora’s Mask,” and the soon-to-be-released Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo.

There is no proper announcement yet on compatibility with other Zelda amiibo, like the Link, Zelda, or Sheik Super Smash Bros. amiibo, or the four champions from Breath of the Wild. However, the official website for Tears of the Kingdom does say, “If you scan an amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series, you can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.” No further details have been explained.

In Breath of the Wild, scanning amiibo from the Zelda franchise would reward specific in-game items, like outfit pieces, specialized horses, or weapons. Scanning non-Zelda amiibo gave randomized material from a supply drop.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo A new amiibo that was announced alongside the release date for Tears of the Kingdom, the Link amiibo unlocks cool in-game extras when scanned by your Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released for Nintendo Switch on May 12.