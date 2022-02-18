Zelda: Majora’s Mask release date set for Nintendo Switch Online

February is already a crowded month for games, but not even the likes of Horizon Forbidden West can scare away Link. The rerelease of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on Feb. 25. If that date sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s also the release date of Elden Ring — which, for what it’s worth, won’t be available on Switch.

While similar to other games in the Legend of Zelda series, Majora’s Mask has a few key differences, especially in its structure. It revolves around a three-day in-game cycle where Link has to find a way to save the world from an evil moon.

Majora’s Mask was originally released in 2000 on the Nintendo 64, and subsequently rereleased on quite a few other platforms, including GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and now Nintendo Switch. The game also received a full remake for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015 called The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D. However, it’s the original N64 version that will be released on Nintendo Switch Online.

Majora’s Mask will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. The Expansion Pack addition costs $49.99 a year, and includes a selection of games from retro platforms like N64 and Sega Genesis, as well as additional content for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In recent months, Nintendo has brought Banjo-Kazooie and Paper Mario to the service.