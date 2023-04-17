Zelda and Loftwing amiibo is just $5 at GameStop

One of the few amiibo figures that can give Link a new paraglider design in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just $5 at GameStop (normally $24.99), while supplies last. It’s a figure of Princess Zelda and Loftwing, which was released alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

The amiibo is $5, whether you have it delivered, or if you pick it up in store. GameStop’s site indicates that several stores across the country still have stock available, but I suggest placing an order from the site first before heading in.

Also available for $5 today is the two-pack of Metroid Dread amiibo, containing Samus and an EMMI robot. It’s normally $29.99. It’s a great deal if you’ve been waiting for a deal before you pick up this set.