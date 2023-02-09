Zelda amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom will customize Link’s glider

Your collection of The Legend of Zelda amiibo will come in handy for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo slipped a note into its Nintendo Direct news release Wednesday night to show its new Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo, but also to share that older amiibo will have functionality in the upcoming game.

Specifically, The Legend of Zelda amiibo will be used to change the look of Link’s parasail and grant different materials and weapons. The designs coincide with the amiibo, using motifs and colors associated with each game. Nintendo shared four amiibo and the parasails they’ll unlock: the new Link in Tears of the Kingdom, Link from Majora’s Mask, Link riding a horse from Breath of the Wild, and Zelda and Loftwing from Skyward Sword. (The Majora’s Mask parasail, as seen above, is particularly striking!)

Scanning amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned. pic.twitter.com/DrWcOEPLkE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

Nintendo has released more than two dozen amiibo based off the Legend of Zelda series — tons of different variations on Link and Zelda, but featuring other characters and creatures, too, like Ganondorf, Daruk, boboblin, Mipha, and more. Nintendo hasn’t confirmed whether the feature will work with all amiibo from the franchise. We’ve reached out to Nintendo for clarification, and will update this post when it responds.

Breath of the Wild has amiibo functionality compatible with most, if not all, of the franchise’s scannable toys. Each is used to unlock difference chests that include equipment, weapons, new outfits, and other items. Two of the more special summons from the amiibo are with the Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo and the Wolf Link amiibo from Twilight Princess. Super Smash Bros. Link spawns Epona, Link’s horse in previous games, while Wolf Link pulls up the character as a fighting companion. Nintendo hasn’t said whether amiibo will have this functionality yet in Tears of the Kingdom, but there’s likely to be some unique surprises.

Beyond The Legend of Zelda amiibo, Breath of the Wild is compatible with amiibo outside of the franchise, spawning different resources once per day.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $69.99 when it’s released on May 12.