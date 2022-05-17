Yu-Gi-Oh unbans popular card in latest forbidden and limited list

After 17 long years, players of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game can once again add the beloved Change of Heart card back into their decks. On Tuesday, Konami released an update to the latest roster of the forbidden and limited card list for the trading card game, which showed that the Change of Heart will be eligible for play in the official card game. The card was originally being banned in April 2005, according to records on Yugipedia.

Effective Tuesday, the card will be moved from the “forbidden” category to “limited,” meaning that players can have a one copy of the card in their Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck combined. You can view the full, up-to-date list of forbidden and limited cards on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! website.

To fans who grew up on Yu-Gi-Oh!, the Change of Heart card is an iconic spell card in both the game and anime. Its power allows you to take complete control of one of your opponent’s summoned monsters and use it against them until the End Phase of a turn. It’s pretty powerful, and consequently had been banned.

Fans online quickly expressed their excitement with hyped messages, leading the news to trend on Twitter on Tuesday. One user said “BRO WHAT?!?!?!1 CHANGE OF HEART IS BACK” and another said, “AINT NO WAY CHANGE OF HEART IS BACK.”

The revival of the card comes on the heels of a bit of a Yu-Gi-Oh! revival. In January, loads of content creators streamed themselves playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel which led to an uptick in popularity of the game. Now those looking to relive the nostalgia of the early days through old spell cards can do so within the bounds of the official rules.