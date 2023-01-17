YouTuber pits Elden Ring’s bosses against 50 very bad dogs

Elden Ring is a massive game full of enigmatic and compelling bosses, each with their own tragic narrative or misguided motives. But what if you took these characters and pitted them against the Elden Ring equivalent of 30-50 feral hogs? This is the kind of question that scholars and intellectuals have been asking, and VG247 spotted a player brave enough to put it to the test.

BjornTheBear is a YouTuber who loves to put Elden Ring’s bosses up to tests, with videos like “Can ANY Boss Survive Malenia’s Shadow Clone Army?”, “Can ANY Boss Survive Two Radahn Meteors?” and “How Many Runebears Do you Need to Defeat Malenia?” For this video, Bjorn took 50 Starved Dogs from Caelid — specifically, the version that does not inflict rot buildup on bite, as it would be “too powerful.” All dogs are exactly the same in power, and all of them want nothing more than to bite and gnash the nearest foe.

It’s kind of hypnotic to watch a swarm of furious dogs maul down bosses like Gideon Ofnir and Godrick the Grafted, although other bosses like Maliketh the Black Blade, Morgott the Omen King, and Radahn make quick work of the pack. It’s also not a surprise to see even the smallest beasts of the Lands Between rip up bosses many times their size, as Elden Ring is packed full of deadly flora and fauna. Even the birds have knives or bombs strapped to their feet.

In December, developer FromSoft released an update to Elden Ring that opened up colosseums for PvP combat. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that more Elden Ring updates are planned, but the nature of these updates are unclear. Until more info comes out, fans are just having fun with the base game — including these ridiculous boss fight challenges.