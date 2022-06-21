YouTuber makes the world’s largest Xbox Series X console

Michael Pick, a YouTuber known for making a larger than life Nintendo Switch, has struck again. This time, the content creator published a video debuting his latest creation: A giant Xbox Series X that rivals a refrigerator in size and weight. (Because it wasn’t big enough already.)

The massive Xbox Series X holds the record for being the largest in the world. Standing at over 6.82 feet tall and 3.41 feet wide, this beefcake clocks in at over 250 pounds. Pick got the idea after seeing Microsoft’s infamous Xbox Series X that was actually a full-sized fridge.

Pick made a video documenting the process of building the giant console. He started with a relatively basic wooden exterior, but recreated specific elements on the console like the back connection ports as well as details on the top that, as he notes in the video, aren’t even on Microsoft’s official, full-sized Xbox Series X fridge.

According to Pick’s video, the hardest part was mimicking the curved top of the Xbox Series X. He made it by 3D printing a bunch of tiny sections and then gluing them all together. That step alone took two weeks, and Pick said that it really “helps this build come to life even though nobody will ever see the top” since it’s so tall.

The mammoth console functions by using a comparatively tiny, regular old Xbox Series X which is enclosed within the larger console housing. As you press a button on the giant Xbox, it sends a signal to an Arduino microcontroller, which tells a motor to press the button on the actual, regular-sized console.

After Pick finished the build, his team lugged it down to Texas to the YouTuber and artist, ZHC, who gave it a cartoony custom paint job. After a fresh coast of paint, it was finally ready to be donated it to the YMCA Youth and Teen Development Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Although young kids might need a step-ladder to reach the power button.)