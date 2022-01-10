YouTuber designs PS5 DualSense adapter that allows for one-armed play

The PlayStation 5 might not have its own version of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but that hasn’t stopped one modder from making something similar.

YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri recently — as part of a modding competition — designed and 3D printed his own grip for the PS5 DualSense controller that allows him to play one-handed. His initial model allowed for right-hand-only play, but the design is swappable for left-hand-only play as well.

The design is rather complex, and involves offloading thumbstick movement to the shoulder by placing a kind of rubber shoe on your thigh or desk. The shoe is attached to an arm, which reaches around to the face of the controller to move the thumbstick. Kuumeri’s design leaves room for a rubber band attachment, which centers the stick after inputs, but it’s optional.

For the triggers, a plastic paddle extends off the arm, placing the L1 and L2 buttons next to the R1 and R2 buttons — or vice versa in left-hand mode. Players can use a single index finger to pull down the left trigger and aim in a shooter while simultaneously using the right trigger to shoot.

Kuumeri’s design also leaves room for his own custom directional pad (D-pad) or face button adapter. This optional attachment places plastic leavers above either the D-pad or face buttons (depending on the side players are using to hold the controller). By pressing in the little paddles, players can press the other side’s buttons without reaching over. This is useful for right-handed players when playing games that use the D-pad and essential for left-handed players who can’t reach the face buttons used to control most games.

Kuumeri’s video acts as both a showcase and a tutorial, showing players how to set up a different configuration and snap the design together. Every component is 3D printed, and anyone can download Kuumeri’s design for free.

While Kuumeri mentions that he designed the controller attachment to be able to play It Takes Two, a co-op only game, by himself, this design could potentially help thousands of gamers. And until PlayStation releases an in-house controller built for accessibility, this DIY design is the next-best thing.