YouTube will live stream six Coachella feeds at once this year

Coachella kicks off next week, and if you want to watch it at home, you can pick from one of six streams at once on YouTube throughout both weekends, YouTube announced on Monday. That’s double the three simultaneous live streams you could catch last year.

This year’s Coachella lineup is pretty good, so I bet there will be a lot of good shows to watch on YouTube throughout the weekend. I’m personally interested in performances from Gorillaz, Wet Leg, Boygenius, Björk, and the ever-elusive Frank Ocean, and I’ll be doing my best to tune in throughout the weekend. That said, if you want to see a show, you should do your best to catch it live — YouTube is only promising that “highlights” from “many of the weekend’s performances” will be available on demand later.