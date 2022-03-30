Igor Bonifacic

YouTube TV finally supports picture-in-picture on iOS

by

Google has begun rolling out a new update to its iOS YouTube TV app that allows both iPhone and iPad users to take advantage of picture-in-picture functionality. To watch something in PiP mode, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. The video will then automatically resize and move across your device’s display.

Today’s update is long overdue, a fact Google acknowledged. “We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices,” the company . To put the wait in perspective, Apple’s mobile operating system has supported picture-in-picture functionality on iPad since and iPhone since . What’s more, the feature has been available through the company’s since last year.

