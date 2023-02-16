YouTube Kids is coming to game consoles and Roku

YouTube Kids is finally available on more than a handful of devices in your living room, if not quite in the way you’d expect. As 9to5Google reports, Google is rolling out the YouTube Kids experience on game consoles, Roku devices and more smart TVs through an update to the main YouTube app. If you switch to a YouTube Kids profile, you’ll get the child-friendly experience without having to jump to a different app. This also makes it easier to return to the full app once your kid has finished watching.

You’ll see the new approach sometime in the “next few weeks,” Google says. You can delete kids’ profiles through families.youtube.com when they’re ready for grown-up access, although the company warns this will scrub profiles on all platforms.

The dedicated YouTube Kids app is available for Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV devices as well as LG and Samsung smart TVs. This move makes the walled-off experience available to considerably more people — important if you’re concerned your young one might view mature content or thinly-veiled sales pitches. You’ll still want to keep an eye on your child’s viewing habits, but you might not have to steer them toward a computer or tablet.