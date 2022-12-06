YouTube is bringing custom global emotes to live chats and comments

is rolling out Twitch-style custom global emotes for comments and live chats. created the first batch of emotes, which are focused on gaming, though it appears that they work on any type of channel. YouTube to develop emotes for other types of communities in the future.

To use the emotes, click on the smiling face icon in comments or a live chat. If you have a membership to a channel that , you’ll see YouTube’s global emotes below those. As with Twitch’s emotes, you can start typing the name of a YouTube emote (such as :cat-orange-whistling: or :text-green-game-over:) in the chat and the autocomplete function will show the emote and emoji options. The first emotes also include a buffering icon and text reading “GG” (i.e. “good game”).

has long offered in chats. It might take a while before YouTube has emotes with the same level of cultural cachet as , Kappa or ResidentSleeper, but it’s off to a decent start.