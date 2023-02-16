YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has announced that she’s stepping down from the helm of the streaming video service. Wojcicki, who joined Alphabet nearly 25 years ago, said she’s starting “a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

In her farewell letter, Wojcicki said Neal Mohan is taking over as the new chief. Mohan arrived at the company when Google bought DoubleClick in 2007. He went on to become YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015 and helped to launch YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium and Shorts. Mohan has also led the service’s trust and safety team. Intriguingly, Wojcicki wrote that Mohan will be senior vice-president and head of YouTube, rather than CEO.

Wojcicki won’t be leaving YouTube immediately. “In the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition, which will include continuing to work with some YouTube teams, coaching team members, and meeting with creators,” she wrote. Wojcicki will still be involved with the company after that as she’s taking on an advisory role across the entirety of Google and Alphabet.

