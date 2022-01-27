YouTube announces 135 creators in its 2022 Black Voices Fund

YouTube is announcing 135 creators who will take part in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, including a slate of 40 in the US and Canada. The fund provides one year of support, including seed funding for channels, development programs, workshops, and networking opportunities.

“Black creators have played an important role in shaping the culture on YouTube. From fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness, Black creators have propelled our platform forward,” the company said in the announcement.

The grantees of the fund, now in its second year, include creators from a variety of backgrounds like lawyers, athletes, lifestyle vloggers, comedians, dermatologists, and pop culture commentators.

YouTube announced the fund in 2020, promising to invest $100 million to “amplify” Black creators on the platform over the course of three years. At launch, YouTube said the fund was an effort to “directly support Black creators and artists so that they can thrive on YouTube.” In addition to individual creators, the fund has also been used to support larger productions, like a documentary series and a charity event.

Earlier this month, when YouTube announced it would stop funding most original programming, the company noted it would continue to invest in programs in the Black Voices Fund and YouTube Kids Fund.