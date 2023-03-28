Your first look at the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED

Nintendo revealed a brand-new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED system on Tuesday during the title’s gameplay debut. It will launch on April 28, a couple of weeks before the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild.

The special edition console is functionally the same as the Nintendo Switch OLED that debuted in October 2021, with its seven-inch 720p OLED screen and 64 GB of internal storage, but its Joy-Con controllers and dock are gilded with runic inscriptions inspired by Tears of the Kingdom. No price for the console has been shared, but other limited edition Switch OLED consoles have sold for $359.99. The game will not be included with the console.

We’ll add pre-order links for this console as soon as they appear.

Image: Nintendo

There’s no denying that the look of the special edition OLED is hot, but there are plenty of other accessories you may want to consider, like headsets and controllers, that aren’t just about that drip but can seriously elevate your experience with your shiny new Switch. And, as mentioned before, this limited-edition Switch OLED doesn’t include the game itself, so you may want to pre-order that, too.