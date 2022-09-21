Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

NTSB wants cars that can detect drunk driving and automatically manage speed limits. | Photo by Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency responsible for investigating vehicle and aviation crashes, called on the government to require all new vehicles to include technology that would detect drunk or impaired driving.

The recommendation was made in light of a horrific crash that took place in Fresno County, California, on New Year’s Day 2021 that killed nine people, including seven children. The crash was caused by an impaired driver who was speeding.

​“Technology could’ve prevented this heartbreaking crash — just as it can prevent the tens of thousands of fatalities from impaired-driving and speeding-related crashes we see in the US annually,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy in a statement. “We need to…

