You have until July 9th to download Epic Game’s The Matrix Awakens demo before it’s delisted

The Matrix Awakens will be delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts on July 9, Epic Games announced on the demo’s official website. An interactive tech demo designed to show off the key new features of Unreal Engine 5, The Matrix Awakens was produced in collaboration with Lana Wachowski and released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X weeks before the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

Featuring cameo appearances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively, the demo put players in the role of a human resistance fighter embroiled in a high-speed chase across a sprawling highway by Agents. Following the action sequence, players were allowed to walk throughout the demo’s large-scale environments, switching between third and first-person perspectives, and adjusting elements such as dynamic lighting and various other environmental effects.

Players who download The Matrix Awakens will be able to access the demo going forward, as well as be able to redownload it if it has been deleted from your console.