You can save nearly $600 on LG’s new Gram 16 laptop

This is the 16-inch version of LG’s new Gram 17 we reviewed in October, which is our favorite laptop for fans of big screens. While this model’s display is one inch smaller, both still share a large, high-resolution screen so you can easily open up multiple windows and apps. Yet despite its size, the laptop’s also light enough to carry around while traveling or commuting. Admittedly, like the LG Gram 17, it doesn’t have the graphics power you’ll need to use Adobe software like Premiere or game a lot. However, if you don’t need a laptop for those purposes, it’s otherwise a good buy.

Planning on catching up with TV shows and movies like Top Gun: Maverick this weekend? Now through January 2nd, new and returning subscribers can get 50 percent off their first year of Paramount Plus when they enter promo code WINTER50 at checkout. The current promotion drops the price of the ad-supported Essentials tier to $24.99 ($25 off) and the ad-free tier to $49.99, the latter of which lets you download content for offline viewing.

Additionally, if you want to tack on a Showtime subscription so you can also binge shows like Yellowjackets, you can currently get 50 percent off your first year of the service when you bundle it with Paramount Plus. Right now, the ad-free streaming bundle will cost you $59.99 instead of $119.99, while the ad-supported tier costs $74.99 instead of $149.99.

If you’re traveling instead of streaming this holiday weekend, be prepared for it to be busy and loud. To that end, you might want to pick up a good pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds to tune out the noise and rest peacefully. Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are the company’s best set of noise-canceling earbuds yet, so they’ll do the job quite nicely while also sounding terrific. While they sadly don’t yet come with support for multipoint Bluetooth, they do sport convenient new perks like support for wireless charging and four sizes of ear tips for improved comfort. You can currently buy them for around $196 instead of $249 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, which is an all-time low. Read our review.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to improve your health or you’re simply looking to shed a few holiday pounds, Fitbit’s Inspire 3 can help you stay on track. As our favorite budget-friendly Fitbit, the latest Inspire model can help you keep tabs on a wide range of health goals thanks to its advanced sleep-tracking capabilities, irregular heart rate notifications, activity tracking, and stress management features.

It lacks the bells and whistles of more advanced trackers, including built-in GPS, but it remains an excellent fitness band if all you need are the basics. It comes with a few extra perks, too, like a colorful always-on display and six months of Fitbit Premium. Right now, you can buy it at Amazon and Walmart for $79.95 ($20 off), its second-best price to date.

A few more deals…