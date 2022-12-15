You can save $250 on the HP Spectre x360 today

A capable and steeply discounted configuration of the HP Spectre x360 13 is kicking off our deal roundup for today. It’s available at HP for $999.99 (normally $1,249.99). This 2-in-1 convertible laptop has a 1920 x 1280 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. If you want more power and storage, the Spectre x360 can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, or an even faster processor for an additional fee, but all configurations are subject to the same $250 discount. If you can look past some of its preinstalled bloatware (which can be removed), you’re getting a well-designed laptop with excellent battery life. Read our review.

A pair of our favorite Jabra earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 85t, are half off their usual prices. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are available at Best Buy and Amazon for $99.99 (normally $199.99), while the Elite 85t earbuds are down to around $119.99 instead of their usual $229.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are a bit older, but they still offer excellent noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and multipoint Bluetooth support. The low-end bass performance is somewhat lacking compared to other Jabra earbuds, and only the right earbud can be used independently (if that matters to you), but the 85t earbuds are still a good option for anyone who needs some noise-canceling earbuds that offer solid voice call performance. Read our review.