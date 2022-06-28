You can queue up now to buy a PlayStation 5 direct from Sony once again

Yesterday was a pleasant surprise on the PlayStation 5 console restock front. Sony opened up a public queue for PS5 consoles, and unlike many prior times before, it stayed open and viable for much longer than usual. Now, there’s another one happening right now and you can queue up without an invite.

It’s no guarantee that this one will be as easy to get into as yesterday’s, but if you have not bought a PS5 direct from Sony before it’s worth a try. Once you get through the wait time you should be offered up a few different options for PS5 consoles, including the regular disc-equipped system for $499, the Digital Edition for $399 (though that one seems to usually sell out the fastest), and bundle versions with Horizon: Forbidden West for an extra $50 added to either.

The bundles seem to last the longest when all options are available, so be prepared to potentially own Guerilla Games’ open-world RPG if you’re hoping to get one today. But hey, that’s not too bad a proposition. Regardless of what version of PS5 you’re going for, we wish you luck once again!

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Accessories and games to also consider

You might be waiting in line a little while anyway, so might as well consider what else you’re outfitting your new console with.

Cosmic red DualSense controller Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s own wireless gaming headset, made to showcase the PS5’s 3D Audio effect, also works on the PS4.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.