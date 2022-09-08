You can now join Sony’s queue to buy a PlayStation 5 bundle

Today, Sony’s giving those who have yet to land a PlayStation 5 another chance. Sony is once again selling the Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle for $549.99.

While we can’t guarantee you’ll be able to nab the console today, of course, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances. First, remember that when purchasing a PS5 from Sony, you’ll have to log in to your PlayStation Network account. It’s wise, then, to have your username and password ready, and keep in mind that you can also only buy one console per account. When you’re actually in the queue, don’t refresh the page and make sure your speakers are on, as you’ll hear the chime sound when it’s your turn. And if you find you’ve been waiting in the queue for a long time, don’t get discouraged — Sony’s queue can last over an hour sometimes, so just be patient and hang in there.

Enjoy your PS5 even more with these accessories and games

To help you pass the time while waiting, why not start preparing for your new PS5 with some fun accessories and games? Here are a few we’d recommend:

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

Midnight black DualSense controller The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

PlayStation Plus (annual membership) PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.

Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series, Gran Turismo 7 is a celebration of cars, with an extensive campaign mode and photo mode.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.