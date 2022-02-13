You can help two lovelorn hamsters reunite with today’s Google doodle

Google’s tradition of little interactive games for holidays and special occasions shows no signs of stopping for . Today’s doodle features two hamsters whose love knows no bounds – that is, except for the treacherous maze separating them that is in the shape of Google’s logo.
Your mission is to help these two crazy kids reunite by pulling a series of levers and switches until Google’s logo is complete. Is this game as difficult as today’s ? Not even close. Will it take you roughly 30 seconds to complete, maybe even a minute if you’re half-paying attention because you’re watching the Super Bowl? Most likely. But the good news is, it’s a cute distraction that will get you into the Valentine’s Day spirit and is appropriate for kids.
If you want more, be sure to check out Google’s other doodle games. There’s a particularly fun one involving , , one where you try to before Google’s neural network outsmarts you and one where you assist a take down some nocturnal spirits. Incredible.
You can play Google’s Valentine’s Day doodle by visiting its homepage, and you can see all of Google’s past doodles .
