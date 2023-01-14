You can get up to 20 percent off PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo gift cards this weekend

Happy Saturday! It’s time to take a load off, and what better way is there than some sweet savings? If you’re in the market for some digital games or DLC for your console of choice, Eneba is running some handy promos that shave a little off the cost. Right now, for example, you can get a digital gift card for either the PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch digital storefront for up to 20 percent off. Here are the details:

All of these codes must be claimed on Eneba’s site at checkout, and they expire at 10AM ET on Monday, January 16th. Keep in mind, however, that these prices may shift slightly due to currency exchange rates, as Eneba is based in Europe. And remember, these gift card codes are delivered straight to your inbox, and even if you don’t plan on spending them right away, it’s best practice to claim the code on your account for safekeeping.

You can save 30 percent on one year of HBO Max’s ad-enabled tier of streaming service ahead of tomorrow’s premiere of The Last Of Us. Normally $99.99 per year, the base annual plan of HBO Max is now $69.99 when you use promo code PSTLOU. This deal is available to both new and returning USA subscribers, and at the conclusion of the year, you’ll roll over to the regular price (so be sure to cancel ahead of time if you don’t want that auto-renewal).

HBO Max has certainly been grabbing headlines in recent months over its disruptive removal of older content, many new show cancellations, and a recent price hike, but it remains a streaming service that occasionally gets some big dramas people are bound to be talking about. The latest one, premiering tomorrow, is the adaptation of the popular PlayStation triple-A title The Last Of Us. This deal will cover you for the full run of the show’s first season, and a whole lot more — saving you $30 in the process.

If you’re looking for an e-reader to get you through the winter, Amazon’s last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is currently on sale for just $59.99 ($70 off) at Woot. The 10th-gen model may be from 2018, but it’s still a great e-reader even today. It has a sharp, six-inch display with a backlight, and its battery lasts for weeks. While the newer model is a worthwhile upgrade with a bigger screen and USB-C support, the last-gen model’s biggest nuisance is that it’s stuck with a Micro USB charging port. If you can live with that, however, it’s a great deal at $60 — especially since Woot is offering it in new condition with a full warranty, as opposed to a used or refurb model that may leave you a bit nervous. Read our review.

Sony’s 65-inch Bravia X95K TV is on sale for around $1,798 at Amazon and Best Buy right now, which is about $500 off the cost of this 2022 model. It features support for HDMI 2.1 and a bright, Mini LED panel that supports up to 120Hz refresh with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), making it an excellent TV for both content consumption and gaming, even in brightly lit rooms. It makes sense that this TV has some notable gaming chops since it’s one of Sony’s own, one that’s branded as offering full support for the PlayStation 5’s full suite of features. Sure, you can currently get LG’s brilliant C2 in the same size for the same price, but if you have concerns about its OLED panel not being bright enough for your space, then this Sony Bravia is worth considering.

Razer’s wired Kraken V3 is on clearance right now for $50.99 ($49 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The gaming headset may not have Bluetooth or offer wireless connectivity like its pricier brethren, but it does feature RGB lighting — because, Razer.