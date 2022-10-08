You can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest price ever at Wellbots

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that look a little less edible, you can also find Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds on sale at Amazon for $248 or Target for $249.99 instead of its usual $279.99. The XM4s are still one of our top-rated pairs of noise-canceling earbuds, thanks to their extensive battery life, detailed sound, and amazing noise cancellation qualities. Unfortunately, the Sony earbuds don’t support multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, which is becoming par for the course among wireless earbuds, nor are they the best option for voice calls. However, if you’re willing to look past some small pain points, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are easily one of the best pairs of earbuds on the market. Read our review.

If you’re looking for some clinical-strength retail therapy, you can also find the follow-up to the excellent LG C1, the 55-inch LG C2, on sale at Target and Best Buy for $1,349.99 instead of its usual $1,799.99. Just like its predecessor, the C2 is an all-around excellent OLED TV, thanks to its slick aesthetic and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. However, the robust suite of gaming features is really what sets the C2 apart from its peers. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate, the C2 also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. Just like the C1, the C2 also includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and the webOS streaming platform, which connects you to all of your favorite services without the need for an external device like a Roku or FireTV Stick.

Okay, we know that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is right around the corner, but if you just can’t wait, you can currently find some excellent deals on Amazon’s Fire tablets right now. The standard and Plus sized models of Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 tablet are currently discounted to their lowest price ever at Best Buy and Amazon. The original price of the 32GB configuration of the standard Fire HD 8 tablet was $89.99, but both retailers have dropped the price to just $44.99, while the 32GB Fire HD 8 Plus has been discounted to $54.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $109.99). The ad-free models of both tablets have also been discounted to $69.99.

The black colorway of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones is currently discounted to $99.99 at Amazon from the usual price of $199.95 — matching the best price we’ve seen for the tried and tested Apple-centric headphones. The integrated W1 wireless chip allows the Beats Solo 3 to pair seamlessly with Apple devices, but it’s worth noting that the headphones are compatible with Android devices as well. While the Beats Solo 3 lack the premium look and feel of more expensive headphones, they remain an excellent choice for anyone looking for a lightweight and comfortable pair of headphones with reliable performance. Read our review.

A little more weekend window shopping…