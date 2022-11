You have an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5 console ahead of the holidays if you jump into the queue at Sony’s online hardware shop. At the time of publication, it’s offering the $499.99 disc-based PS5 console (the more elusive $399.99 digital edition that lacks a disc drive has already sold out). Both consoles have the same 825GB of usable storage space, and they can be opened to install more fast storage via an M.2 SSD slot.