You can earn money through Discord now

Discord is expanding its server subscription program, allowing more creators to start charging subscription fees for premium access and perks.

Community servers in the US have the capability to enable subscriptions provided they meet the minimum criteria.

There also appear to be additional criteria similar to the stipulations required to become a Discord partner, including a minimum community size of 500 members and at least 50 active unique users in the server per week. The The Hamden Journal has reached out to Discord asking for clarification on the subscription eligibility requirements.

Creators will be able to initiate one or multiple tiers of subscriptions and set their own prices. In contrast to Twitch’s much-maligned 50 / 50 revenue share, Discord is offering a much more attractive 90 / 10 revenue split, but it’ll take some time to get your money. According to Discord’s monetization terms, users will be paid out 30 days after the end of the calendar month, meaning creators won’t see the money they’ve earned for January until March 1st. They also must accumulate at least $100 dollars to get their first payout and have at least $25 dollars earned for each subsequent monthly payout.

A glimpse of the new subscription program offer. Discord

Within the subscription policy, there’s a lengthy list of the kinds of material not eligible for monetization. The list includes the bog-standard illegal drugs and dangerous weapons, as well as sexually explicit content hosted on Discord or linked from elsewhere (sorry OnlyFans creators) or anything promoting gambling. Check out the full list here.