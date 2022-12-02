Ye’s Twitter account suspended again following swastika tweet

Twitter has given Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, a 12-hour suspension after he tweeted a photo of the Star of David merged with the swastika. In a public exchange on Twitter, website owner Elon Musk told the rapper that tweeting a photo of him being hosed down on a yacht is fine, but tweeting the antisemitic image is not. After that, Ye posted a screenshot of his account on Truth Social, the social media platform backed by Donald Trump, showing that his account has been limited for 12 hours for violating Twitter’s terms of service.

Ye also shared a screenshot of his private exchange with Musk, wherein the executive said: “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.” In a couple of follow-up tweets, Musk said he tried his best to communicate with Ye, but the rapper still chose to violate Twitter’s rule against inciting violence. Twitter suspended Ye in October for posting antisemitic messages that said he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” His account was reinstated in November, along with other controversial personalities’, such as former President Donald Trump’s and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s.

Shortly after he was suspended on both Twitter and Instagram in October, Ye entered a deal to acquire the “free speech” social media app Parler. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said back then. Yesterday, however, Parlement announced that the acquisition will no longer push through. While Parler said that they had mutually agreed to “terminate the intent of sale” in mid-November, the news came out after Ye’s guesting on Alex Jones’ podcast InfoWars. During the interview, Ye went on an antisemitic tirade, wherein he denied that the Holocause had happened while praising Nazis and Hitler.