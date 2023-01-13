Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: Things aren’t getting any less weird

Arriving at the tail end of 2021, Yellowjackets kept us hooked and became one of our favorite new shows of 2022. It’s a twisty mystery-thriller about a high school girls soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness and descends into cannibal madness; the show flashes back and forth between the teen girls and their future adult selves, who are still coping with the secrets of what they did 25 years later. It’s a hell of a hook for a show, and if the first, brief trailer for season 2 is any indication, Yellowjackets isn’t going to let up any time soon.

Like a lot of initial trailers, this one trades in vibes more than plot — spooky imagery abounds as the dark secrets of what happened to the Yellowjackets during their dark struggle to survive (which we know very little about) are starting to haunt them all in a big way. The biggest new addition? Elijah Wood, who will appear in a season-long guest arc.

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres on March 24 on Showtime.