Yale’s redesigned Assure Lock 2 will be one of the first Matter-compatible smart home devices

We’ve already written about the convenience of Yale’s smart locks. But now after five years on the market, Yale is updating its flagship product with a brand new design, a wider range of connectivity options and even more styles to suit your home.

Priced between $160 to $260, the new Assure Lock 2 will be available in four main variations: two touchscreen models (both with and without a key cylinder) and two keypad models (one keyed and one key-free). By default all models with include Bluetooth connectivity, though you can also upgrade to a version with built-in WiFi. But perhaps most importantly, because users will be able to buy and install add-on modules that enable additional wireless connectivity, it’s easy to upgrade your lock post-purchase. Additionally, Yale says the Assure Lock 2 will be one of the first Matter-compatible smart locks on the market when it releases its Matter add-on module sometime later this fall (after the Matter spec officially goes live).

Yale

Alongside a wide range of connectivity options, Yale also says WiFi models will no longer require the use of a dedicated Connect Bridge, which should help streamline installation. And as for the lock itself, the company claims that the Assure Lock 2 is 30 percent smaller than its predecessor while still being compatible with most standard door sizes used in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, to ensure the lock blends in better with your door, customers will be able to choose from three different finishes including black suede, oil rubbed bronze and satin nickel. And as before, on models without a physical key cylinder, if your lock runs out of juice, you can still unlock the door by tapping a 9-volt battery to the contacts on the bottom of the device’s housing.

Once installed (which Yale says can be done using only a standard screwdriver), users can enable a number of security functions ranging from voice controls (via Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri), two-factor authentication and even the ability to unlock your door by using biometric verification on your phone. Other standard features include auto lock and unlocking, virtual keys/entry codes for shared access and more.

So while we haven’t had the chance to test out Assure Lock 2 just yet, it really seems like Yale has covered all the bases with its new flagship smart lock. The Assure Lock 2 is available today starting at $160 for the key-free Bluetooth/Apple HomeKit model, with WiFi models starting a bit higher at $240. Sometime later this year, there will also be a version that supports Z-Wave out of the box starting at $190, with additional modules (including the upcoming Matter add-on) slated to cost $80 each.