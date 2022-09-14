Yakuza spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment finally released on Steam

Sega announced Wednesday that the action-adventure game Judgment and its sequel, Lost Judgment, are now available on Windows PC via Steam.

Released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and rereleased in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Judgment follows the story of a private detective named Takayuki Yagami who investigates a serial murder case in the fictional Tokyo district of Kamurocho.

A spinoff of the hit action-adventure beat-’em-up series Yakuza (heretofore known as Like A Dragon), Judgment is perhaps best known for having been co-created and written by Toshihiro Nagoshi and for starring actor-singer Takuya Kimura, who provides facial performance and Japanese voice acting for Yamagi.

Lost Judgment, the 2021 sequel to Judgment and set three years after the events of the original game, saw Takuya Kimura return to reprise his role as detective Yagami, this time investigating the connection between a recently discovered corpse and a sexual harassment trial involving a high-profile police officer. Nagoshi returned to co-write the game’s script.

Both Judgment and Lost Judgment are available to purchase on Steam now. A bundle, The Judgment Collection, is also available and includes both games as well as The Kaito Files story expansion for Lost Judgment.