‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8’ arrives in 2024

If you’ve been craving more Yakuza games, don’t worry — you’re going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it’s still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon‘s Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You’ll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.

You won’t have to wait that long if you need an additional fix. Another spinoff, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, is coming in 2023. The mid-sized action adventure (larger than DLC, smaller than a full game) will shed light on Kiryu’s life between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8. Think of it as a way to both fill out the backstory and help newcomers catch up if they’ve missed earlier games in the franchise.

The games join a remake of the samurai-era Like a Dragon: Ishin launching in February 2023. Sega is clearly capitalizing on the growing success of Yakuza games beyond Japan (including offshoots like the Judgment series). Not that you’ll necessarily mind if you’re a fan. Like a Dragon was generally well received when it arrived in 2020, and these follow-ups promise more of that successful formula.