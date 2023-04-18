Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra pulls out all the photography stops

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has just announced a new Ultra variant of the Xiaomi 13 that features not one but four 50-megapixel cameras in its substantial rear camera bump. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available in China this month but will eventually release in international markets, according to Lei Jun, the company’s founder and CEO.

Like the Xiaomi 13 Pro before it, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra utilizes a massive one-inch type sensor for its main camera. But new for this version is that the aperture of the Ultra’s main camera is variable and supports an aperture of either f/1.9 or f/4.0. That should give photographers more control in their photography, particularly when it comes to how much depth of field their shots have.

