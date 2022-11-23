Xiaomi’s 12T Pro gets a ‘fictional archaeology’ makeover

Even if you aren’t familiar with Daniel Arsham, chances are you might have already come across his crystallized Pokémon sculptures. Fans can now get a similar makeover on a smartphone, by way of a collaboration between Xiaomi and the New York-based artist. The Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition features a faithful reproduction of the artist’s iconic “fictional archaeology” vibe, which mainly consists of bronze crystals set in an eroded green patina.

You won’t find any protruding crystals on the phone, but the coating’s printed gems and parts of the patina give off a convincing shine as you slowly tilt the device. Likewise, the software’s matching theme comes with a live wallpaper that gently shifts according to the device’s motion, in order to create a 3D illusion.

Xiaomi

Internally, the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and it’s maxed out with 12GB of RAM plus 256GB of storage. When we briefly played with the original model, we were intrigued by the results from the whopping 200-megapixel main camera. Like before, this package includes a 120W charger but in a matching dark green color, and it can apparently fully charge the phone’s 5,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition is asking for 899 euros (about $930), and it’ll be limited to just 2,000 units. These will only be available in Europe starting from December 16th, with Xiaomi and Highsnobiety taking online orders. If you happen to be in Berlin on launch day and the following day, you can also swing by the dedicated “Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham” pop-up store also.