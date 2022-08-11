Xiaomi beats Tesla to building a working robot

Forget about that crazy-thin foldable phone from earlier. Xiaomi just beat Tesla to unveiling a working humanoid robot prototype at a live event earlier today, and yes, it looks awfully familiar. The Xiaomi CyberOne is 177cm (5.8 feet) tall, weighs 52kg (115 pounds), is nicknamed “Metal Bro” and is also somehow given a zodiac sign, Leo. After a short walk to the middle of the stage, the CyberOne gave CEO Lei Jun a flower (for some reason), before it politely accepted a selfie with the man responsible for its very own existence. The bot was able to walk off the stage without any drama.

The CyberOne is the second product coming out of the Xiaomi’s very own robotics lab, after the CyberDog from August 2021. The humanoid machine has a face in the form of a curved OLED panel, it can hear with two microphones, see the world in 3D and identify 45 types of emotions from human vocal expressions. Its body has a total of 21 degrees of freedom, which are enabled by 13 joints. Its upper limb motors can operate with a precision of up to 1Nm, and its legs are powered by motors of up to 300Nm.

Despite the impressive live demo, Lei said that for now, each CyberOne would cost somewhere in the range of 600,000 to 700,000 yuan (about $89,100 to $104,000), so it’ll be a while before his company can mass produce this machine, if ever. It’ll be interesting to see how Elon Musk responds to this lookalike of his own big boy.